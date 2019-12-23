Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 693,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,811. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

