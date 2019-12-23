Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading 39.5% Higher

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) rose 39.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $14.13, approximately 187,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 107,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $4,886,358.75. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,525,000.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

