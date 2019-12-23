BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Cap of $148,495.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,495.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

