BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $4,598.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

