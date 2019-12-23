Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,923. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.