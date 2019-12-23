Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,930.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 268,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $994.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Further Reading: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.