Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,930.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 268,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $994.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

