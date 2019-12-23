Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.24. 200,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,832. Brady has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 22,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,209,314.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,635 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 604,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brady by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

