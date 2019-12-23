BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $715,336.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00009879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $715,336.00 and $38,515.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00055586 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00083105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,502.98 or 0.98967459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002069 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,691 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

