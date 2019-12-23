BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.
MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
