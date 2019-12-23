BitMax Token Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BitMax Token has a market cap of $31.75 million and $2.72 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.01177199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00117388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

