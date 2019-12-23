BitcoinHD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00041888 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.01177199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00117388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,784,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,527,776 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

