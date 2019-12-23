BitCapitalVendor Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.82 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $6.11 million and $1.82 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.06162895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

