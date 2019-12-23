BANKEX (BKX) Market Cap Reaches $784,823.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $784,823.00 and approximately $93,265.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Simex, OKEx, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.19 or 0.06394597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.