Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 478,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,916. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,741 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

