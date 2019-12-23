Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 14,789,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

