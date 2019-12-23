Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading Up 4.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 905,185 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 704,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 1,316.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

