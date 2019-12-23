Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AUTO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autoweb by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

