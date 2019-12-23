Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $491,150.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00117846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,967,070 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

