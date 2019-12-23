ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,025.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,025.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00560654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,449,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.