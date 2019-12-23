Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD) Head-To-Head Review

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TD Ameritrade and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 1 11 1 0 2.00 Associated Capital Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Associated Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than TD Ameritrade.

Dividends

TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TD Ameritrade pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. TD Ameritrade is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 36.72% 27.18% 5.73% Associated Capital Group -52.35% 1.09% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Associated Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $6.02 billion 4.52 $2.21 billion $4.13 12.14 Associated Capital Group $22.78 million 38.22 -$58.10 million N/A N/A

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Volatility and Risk

TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships. The company offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. It operates tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts from Web-enabled mobile devices. The company also offers investor education services for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; real-time market news, insights, and investor education services; and self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

