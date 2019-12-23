Asian Fintech 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,800.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.71 million and $36,800.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00182832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.01177748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00118276 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.