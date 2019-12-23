Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $75.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.12, approximately 626,467 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 221,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

