Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $19,608.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,590.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01766257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.02591199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00557557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00625561 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00387551 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,883,073 coins and its circulating supply is 2,838,529 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

