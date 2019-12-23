Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 210,343 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 283,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

