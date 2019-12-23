Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 358,109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,903,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.