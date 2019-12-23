Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 358,109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,903,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
