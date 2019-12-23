APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.21. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

