Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $48.63

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.48.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

