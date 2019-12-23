Analysts Set Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 730,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,890. Marcus has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marcus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

