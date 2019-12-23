Analysts Set Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target at $17.67

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

HALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 111,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The company has a market cap of $329.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216,369 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 101,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.