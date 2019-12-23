Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $126,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,914. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

