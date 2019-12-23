Analysts Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. Globe Life reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 995,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,838. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

