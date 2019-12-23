Analysts Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce $365.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.40 million. Infinera reported sales of $332.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

INFN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.60. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

