American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,852,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,301,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,620,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

