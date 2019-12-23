Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $564,277. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 335.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 3,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

