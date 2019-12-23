Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,420.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,351.22 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,364.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.