Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.32

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 482677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,338,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.