Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Trading Up 50%

Shares of Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) were up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 644,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 74,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.