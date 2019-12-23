AdHive (ADH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. AdHive has a market capitalization of $84,196.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

