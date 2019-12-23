Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ (NASDAQ:ADPT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 24th. Adaptive Biotechnologies had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Adaptive Biotechnologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,020,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

