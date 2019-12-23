Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ EPAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,838. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter worth about $3,961,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

