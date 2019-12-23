$98.45 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $98.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. Accuray reported sales of $102.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $414.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.40 million to $414.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.18 million, with estimates ranging from $431.76 million to $432.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,839 shares of company stock worth $219,417 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 25.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 585,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 602,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,991. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $248.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.