$945.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $945.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $923.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. TheStreet cut Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 248,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.74. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,240,334 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,398,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,745,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,154,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 304,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,434,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

