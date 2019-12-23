$443.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $443.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.72 million to $443.40 million. Dropbox reported sales of $375.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 67,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $167,159.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,795. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $58,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $57,489,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

