$4.88 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report sales of $4.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 million and the highest is $4.95 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $3.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year sales of $19.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.43 million, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $23.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

NASDAQ SDPI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

