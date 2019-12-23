$285.20 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.00 million and the highest is $294.42 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $295.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 477,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,585,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,796,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 73,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 193,905 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

