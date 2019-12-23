$21.77 Million in Sales Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post sales of $21.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. BayCom reported sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year sales of $76.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.78 million, with estimates ranging from $94.40 million to $96.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 277,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,575. The stock has a market cap of $287.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. BayCom has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.00.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.