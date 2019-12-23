$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. US Concrete reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on USCR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 255,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,707. US Concrete has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.