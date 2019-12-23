$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. US Concrete reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Concrete.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 255,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,707. US Concrete has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.
In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
