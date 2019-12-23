-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.62). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14).

ALDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $49,472.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $216,504 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,950,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 191,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

