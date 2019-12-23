$0.55 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.98. Plains GP reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 2,600,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 428.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 694,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 106.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

