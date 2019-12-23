$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Lannett reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

LCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $368.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

